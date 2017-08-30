13 students cited after large hallway fight at Central High School

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thirteen students were cited after an altercation in the hallways of Central High School Wednesday morning before school started for the day.

A school spokesperson told News 2 the altercation stemmed from problems in a neighborhood this past week.

Officials said the school’s SRO immediately responded to the fight and requested additional officers for assistance.

According to spokeswoman Kim Doddridge, the SRO had to use a Taser on one student.

In all, 13 were cited, and four of those were taken to juvenile detention. None of their names were released.

When asked about the students’ records, Doddridge told News 2, “Student records, including discipline records, are not released. School district discipline policies were followed and procedures that pertain to law enforcement as well. The Maury County Sheriff’s Office report is likely not to be completed until later today or tomorrow but you can inquire at their office.”

Additional information was not immediately released.