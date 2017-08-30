13 students cited after altercation at Central H.S.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thirteen students were cited after an altercation at Central High School Wednesday morning before school started for the day.

A school spokesperson told News 2 the altercation stemmed from problems in a neighborhood from this past week.

Officials said the school’s SRO immediately responded to the altercation and requested additional officers for assistance.

According to spokeswoman Kim Doddridge, the SRO had to use a Taser on one student. In all, 13 students were cited, and four of those were taken to juvenile detention.

A report regarding the incident is expected later Wednesday or Thursday.

Additional information was not immediately released.