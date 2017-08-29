Virginia woman killed in two-car crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman from Virginia was killed in a two-car crash in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Metro police say Dawn Aziz, of Front Royal, Virginia, died in the crash on Bluff Road near Nolensville Pike around 8:15 a.m.

Aziz was the front passenger of a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban driven by her husband. The couple’s two young sons, ages 3 and 5 months, were also inside the car.

According to a press release, the SUV left the road on the right side and Aziz’s husband overcorrected and accidentally went into the westbound lane of travel.

The Suburban’s from passenger side hit a Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to a press release.

Aziz was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Her husband and their two sons were transported to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck and his two passengers, were not injured.