Trailer used for disaster relief stolen from Clarksville church

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trailer used for disaster relief work has been stolen from a Clarksville church.

Investigators said it was stolen from Excell Baptist Church sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Authorities said the church used the trailer and the contents inside of it, including a generator, six chainsaws, two power saws, two ladders, a drill and other tools, for disaster relief work.

“We use this equipment to help others, not just nationally, but locally,” Pastor Terrell Marcom said. “They have now taken that ability from us.”

Anyone with information on the stolen trailer is urged to call Investigator Mark Langford at 931-648-0611 Ext. 13422.