Titans donate $1 million to help victims of flooding in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amy Adams-Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, donated $1 million to help the people of Texas inundated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The funds were given to J.J. Watt’s YouCaring Drive to help the victims recover from the devastating disaster.

The donation is in addition to the $25,000 the Titans Foundation donated to the Red Cross last weekend.

“The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch,” Strunk said. “As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another.”

She continued, “The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds. I talked with him earlier today and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can.”

HCA in Nashville also donated a large sum of money to help with hurricane relief. The company said they’ve donated up to $2 million, including $1 million for the American Red Cross and $1 in matching employee donations to the HCA Hope Fund.

