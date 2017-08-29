Soldiers, airmen of Tennessee National Guard stand ready to help Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee National Guard says it’s ready to assist with disaster relief efforts in Texas if they’re called.

Soldiers and airmen currently stand ready, even though have been no official requests to help at this time.

“We’ve conducted the necessary planning to ready our forces on what we think we could best provide by way of support to our brothers and sisters in Texas but must wait patiently for the call”, said Maj. Gen. Max Haston, Tennessee’s Adjutant General.

He continued, “I have been in constant contact with the national command authority and have kept Governor Haslam and his staff informed on possible deployments.”

According to a press release, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is the link between the Guard and Texas on the facilitation of state controlled resources dedicated for disaster relief response, especially when those resources cross borders.

TEMA is the lead agency for the Emergency Management Assistance Compact process which allows any state to request needed disaster support.

Director Patrick Sheehan, said, “We are in constant communication with local, state, and federal entities and are ready to coordinate and deploy resources to Texas if and when they are requested.”

