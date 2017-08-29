Remnants of Harvey to impact Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) _ The latest track of Harvey from the National Hurricane Center brings it ashore once again near Lake Charles, Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.

The track takes it through the Mississippi Valley into Middle Tennessee by late Friday into Saturday. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Although there will be a few showers on Wednesday, the more direct effects of heavier rains from Harvey will be Thursday, Friday, and parts of Saturday. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Although two to four inches of rain could fall over that three-day period creating some localized flooding, the system will be moving quickly, as opposed to the five to six day time period it is lingering in southeast Texas.

The Hurricane Center’s track has it getting east of the mid-state by Sunday of our Labor Day Weekend, lowering rain chances for then and Labor Day itself.

