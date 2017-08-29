Red Cross training Nashville volunteers for disaster relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Red Cross will hold a special training session for volunteers who wish to help with relief efforts in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Red Cross will host two special training courses for new volunteers who are interested in deploying to large relief operations across the country.

Volunteers are asked to register if they wish to attend by calling 615-250-4300 or email bobby.young@redcross.org

The sessions will be held Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Red Cross located at 2201 Charlotte Avenue in the ground floor auditorium.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross.