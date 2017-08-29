Pedestrian dies after being hit by train, knocked into Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has died after they were reportedly hit by the Music City Star and pushed into the Stones River in Donelson Tuesday morning.

Crews began searching the area near the Stones River Greenway off Lebanon Pike around 7:30 a.m.

The Nashville Fire Department said it was notified to respond to a report of a person who was hit by a train and ended up in the waters of the Stones River.

Rescue boats were dispatched after the body was unable to be recovered from the shore.

A spokesperson with the Music City Star said it is working to remove passengers from the train and onto another locomotive.

Happening Now: @NashvilleFD responding to a pedestrian hit by a train in Donelson. pic.twitter.com/Kzu174l9Y1 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 29, 2017