Nashville homicides pacing toward 15-year high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The number of homicides in Nashville continues to rise compared with past years.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s publicly available data through Aug. 19, Nashville has had 72 homicides this year, compared with 46 through this time last year.

Nashville has had more killings in 2017 than any other year, according to year-to-year numbers dating back to 2002.

There are specific parts of town that have seen increases in homicides this year including the East Precinct, North Precinct, and Hermitage Precinct.

This year, 58 percent of homicide victims have been black men. White men have accounted for 15 percent of the victims. Eighteen percent of the victims have been women. There have been 9 youth victims (ages 17 and under) so far this year.

Metro police also track the times that homicides happen. Twenty-five person of the killings have happened between 8 p.m. and midnight, while 24 percent have happened between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

When asked previously about the spike in homicides this year, Metro police have pointed to similar crime trends in Chicago and Baltimore. Both cities are also seeing spikes in violent crime.

It is not clear what is driving the higher numbers.

Julie Edwards monitors crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.