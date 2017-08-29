Man shot during robbery at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery at an Antioch apartment complex late Monday night.

It happened at Waterford Crossings off Old Franklin Road around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 officers were called to the area after receiving calls of numerous gunshots being fired.

A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound to his foot walked into TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center.

The victim told investigators he was robbed in the parking lot of the apartment and was shot as he ran away.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.