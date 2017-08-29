Man found with gunshot wound while riding bicycle in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was wounded in a shooting in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Lafayette Street for a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m.
There they found a man struggling to ride a bicycle as he collapsed in the street.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was later determined to have non-life threatening injuries.
Metro police said detectives believe he was shot near a barbershop on Claiborne Street.
The victim is reportedly not cooperating with Metro police’s investigation.
No suspect description was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.