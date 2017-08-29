Katrina survivor in Knoxville worried about family in Houston

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Trillions of gallons of water overtook Texas after Hurricane Harvey swept the coast.

The heartbreaking images from Harvey brought back painful memories of another disaster 12 years ago, almost to the day, Hurricane Katrina.

The anniversary of Hurricane Katrina is Tuesday.

Angela Banks in Knoxville is a survivor of Hurricane Katrina, which hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005.

She said she understood what victims in Texas are going through.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey

Some of those in Houston include her nephew and cousin, who also survived Katrina.

“You know, I just wish I could be there and help them,” said Banks.

She said water surrounds her family’s home and there is no way in or out. She said they are staying put.

“Getting my family through this is our fate and our trust in God,” she said.

RELATED: Operation Helping Hand: Help victims of Hurricane Harvey through Red Cross

Banks said the scars from Katrina are still fresh and her mom got chilling flashbacks after seeing some of the video coming out of Texas.

“She woke up crying and I said, ‘what’s wrong, mother?’ and she said, ‘I keep seeing water,’” Banks said.

Banks said she hopes people can evacuate from Houston as quickly as possible because she knew how deadly it can be to stick it out.

“Learn from Katrina, because this is real,” said Banks.

Banks said she has been in touch with her family in Houston and they are doing ok and that there is not much water in their part of town.

Hurricane Harvey dropped 25 inches of rain on Houston in only 36 hours. More is expected to come during the next few days.

Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Harvey.