Houston native gathering supplies in Nashville for Harvey victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Houston native who has since moved to Nashville is gathering supplies to help those in need in his hometown.

Sean Hill, who is the founder of software solutions company Reax, is from Houston and decided to organize a trip back home to help his fellow Texans.

Hill is filling up a U-haul with emergency supplies at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane. He will head out for Texas once the truck is full.

“The people of Nashville are awesome, I appreciate all of the support I have gotten,” said Hill.

“Several people have reached out and have donated clothes, food, money and basic necessities,” added Hill.

“First responders even are in need of socks, undershirts for both men and women, I’d love to bring something for the first responders, too.”

