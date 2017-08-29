Gas prices rise as Harvey keeps moving inland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Harvey keeps moving inland, gas prices are rising nationwide, including in Middle Tennessee.

AAA says drivers can expect a 10 to 20 cent increase. The current national average for regular gas is $2.37. Nashville is well below that amount at $2.20, which is up about 7 cents from last week.

News 2 spoke with Mike Williams, executive director of the Tennessee Petroleum Council, who said there shouldn’t be a shortage and there isn’t a need for motorists to run to the pumps.

“When everybody rushes to the gas station and buys all the gasoline and put it in their tank rather than the tanks at the station, or puts it in their garage, it sort of becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy and can cause some problems in the market,” he said.

Currently the Colonial Pipeline System continues to operate at a reduced capacity.

