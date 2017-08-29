‘Damage is really indescribable,’ says Nashville NWS meteorologist in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Harvey slowly treks east, meteorologists are moving in behind the storm, getting a first-hand look at the damage.

After 15 years in meteorology, and 13 years with the National Weather Service in Nashville, Sam Shamburger says the damage is like nothing he’s ever seen.

“These systems are just so expansive and effect so many people,” he explained. “There’s not enough [meteorologists] sometimes to do all the tasks required.”

Shamburger, along with meteorologists from around the country, all headed south.

While the nation focuses on where Harvey goes next, Shamburger and the team are reviewing where it’s been.

For days on end, they’ve inspected damage along the Texas coast, where historic winds stole headlines.

“The damage is really indescribable,” explained Shamburger. “Extreme wind damage, the worst I’ve ever seen from a hurricane.”

Sam was one of the first on scene in Rockport, Hannibal Point, and other coastal areas, sharing photos of the damage.

“It is pretty eerie in some places, where you’re seeing all this damage and there’s no people around,” said Shamburger. “All services knocked out, no water, no power, no cell service, all the basic things that we take for granted are not available to these areas.”

Shamburger will soon be headed home, tracking the storm as it crosses into Tennessee.

He urges any locals though who have the means to give back, to do so.

“If you can donate your money, your time, anything,” Shamburger said. “Contact the Red Cross, contact local officials in Texas, and try to help out if possible.”

