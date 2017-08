NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes of Interstate 40 East in downtown Nashville.

The crash happened between Church Street and Broadway at 5 p.m. It’s not yet known how many cars are involved.

It’s also unknown if anyone was injured. Details weren’t immediately released.

All lanes of eastbound traffic were closed to drivers. They’re expected to reopen at 7 p.m.

