Coffee County teen remains missing after 2 months

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to search for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for two months.

Keana Watters was last seen at her Coffee County home on June 30. Authorities said she was spotted at least once in Marshall County last month.

Watters is five feet four inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Jason Dendy at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 931-570-4427.