Brandon Banks moved to Bledsoe County prison

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction has moved Brandon Banks from a Nashville facility to a prison in Bledsoe County.

Officials said he was moved to the facility last Thursday. It is unknown if he will serve his sentence there.

A jury found Banks, a former Vanderbilt University football player, guilty of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery earlier this summer.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Aug. 18.

His former teammate Brandon Vandenburg, who was also found guilty in the case, is jailed at Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility in Nashville. He was sentenced to 17 years.

Cory Batey, another former Vanderbilt football player was sentenced to 15 years in prison and is being held at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

A fourth suspect, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, has testified against all three defendants four times in four different trials.

McKenzie has yet to go to trial and it’s unknown if or when he will. He has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.

