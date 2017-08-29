At least 23 students at Lipscomb University affected by Harvey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of students from Southeast Texas are attending colleges in the Nashville area.

As the Houston area continues to be ravaged by rising waters, those students are watching helplessly from hundreds of miles away.

Megan Sullivan and Maddie Phillips are sophomores at Lipscomb University in Nashville. They play on the Lipscomb volleyball team together, and they’re also from the Houston area.

The floodwaters are slowly inching toward Sullivan’s dad’s house in Cyprus, Texas.

“The water got up to the front porch, two feet in the garage,” said Sullivan. “Then the roof started to leak, and that’s when they decided it was time for them to get out.”

“We haven’t had any flooding inside of it,” said Phillips. “But the streets have flooded. Surrounding areas have flooded.”

At least 23 Lipscomb University students are from the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Freshman Simon Holden is from Spring, Texas. He plays soccer at Lipscomb.

Holden told News 2 his parents’ house is taking on water fast. They had to evacuated by boat.

“The water today is almost to the second floor,” he said.

For all of these students, there’s a feeling of helplessness.

“It’s really sad and heartbreaking,” Holden said. “Being over here you kind of feel helpless because you can’t really do anything. It’s been kind of hard for me.”

“It’s just sad to see and be so far away and not able to help,” said Phillips.

