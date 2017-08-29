1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Portland plane crash

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person died Tuesday night in a plane crash at the Portland Municipal Airport.

It happened sometimes before 7:45 p.m. as the plane was coming in to the airport on just off Highway 52 West.

At least one other person was seriously injured, according to Chief Anthony Heavner with the Portland Police Department. Neither of the victims’ identities was immediately known.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified.

Further details weren’t released. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.