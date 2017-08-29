Arrests help solve 12 home burglaries in Cheatham, Robertson counties

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a successful 24 hours for Cheatham County law officers.

Three burglary suspects are now behind bars, and officers say their arrests helped solve a dozen burglaries in two counties.

It all started Monday morning when Pleasant View Assistant Chief Adam Wright pulled over a blue Trailblazer that was reportedly seen leaving the scene of a home burglary.

Cheatham County Deputy Carl Lyttle quickly responded to the scene as backup.

The veteran sergeant immediately asked 18-year-old Kyler Wayman and a 16-year-old girl in the driver’s seat about the smell of pot coming from the vehicle.

In the dash cam video, the sergeant is heard asking, “How much dope you all smoking today? Well, it’s coming big time out of this car.”

Authorities said the teen girl admitted to having marijuana and two pipes. Deputies also found a jar full of change, estimated to be worth more than $1,000, some stolen TVs, a .25 caliber handgun and a safe.

Lawmen told News 2 the items found inside the SUV matched things reported as stolen during eight home burglaries in Cheatham and Robertson counties.

On the dash cam, the sergeant asks the 16-year-old, “All that jewelry, you just get if from that house you broke into?”

The girl replied no before the deputy then asked if she carries all of her jewelry loose.

The teen told him, “We are moving his aunt’s stuff. She had it on her dresser.”

Wayman and the 16-year-old are charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

On Tuesday, Cheatham County deputies also arrested Michael Parsley, who is accused of stealing a generator and kayaks in four home burglaries.