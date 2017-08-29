3-year-old Macon County boy found safe in Minnesota

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 3-year-old Macon County boy who has been missing for nearly a month has been found safe in Minnesota.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Nathaniel Brown on Aug. 7 after he disappeared with his mother, Ashley.

Authorities previously said Ashley Brown took off with her son after she was notified about a court order to place the child in DCS custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not give an update on the toddler’s mother.

Additional information was not immediately released.