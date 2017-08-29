2 injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a shooting in North Nashville on Tuesday.

It happened on 23rd Ave North near Osage Street, not far from the intersection of D.B. Todd Boulevard, at 7:30 p.m.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. One was taken by private vehicle to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the other to Nashville General Hospital.

Neither of their identities were immediately released.

Metro police said no suspect description is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

