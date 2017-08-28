Woman carjacked at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was carjacked at a Nashville apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Patricia Drive at the Stone Ridge Apartments when a woman went out to warm up her husband’s car.

According to police spokesperson Kris Mumford, two men armed with a handgun and rifle, approached the woman before a struggle occurred.

Police said when the woman’s husband and brother came outside to help her the suspects fired shots toward the men. No one was struck, though the woman was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center.

The suspects, described as young Hispanic men, fled in the victim’s car. A description of the car was not immediately known.

Police said the suspects initially arrived to the apartment complex with two other men in a brown SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Spanish-speaking operators are available.