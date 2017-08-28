What the Tech: Apple, Amazon give customers options to help Harvey victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – These days most of us are familiar with spending money online.

If you shop at Amazon and buy apps or music from Apple, you can use the credit cards you have on file to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Apple has added a place in the iTunes store to send donations $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 or $200 to the American Red Cross.

Apple says 100 percent of the donations will go to the Red Cross.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey

Donors will receive a receipt and the credit card you have on file with iTunes will be charged.

If you shop at Amazon, you’ll see the opportunity on its main page webpage on a PC, or at the top of main page in the mobile app.

You’ll so be given the option to choose an amount and your credit card you have stored in Amazon Pay will be charged.

It’s never been easier to donate to help victims of a national disaster like Hurricane Harvey and kudos to these tech companies for making it happen.

You can also make a donation directly to the American Red Cross by texting “Harvey” to 90999, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

