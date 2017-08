NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Middle Tennessee are eager to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Brent Remadna spoke with a leader from the American Red Cross about their particular need.

The Red Cross is encouraging monetary and food donations to help the thousands of people displaced by the storm.

You can donate $10 by texting the word “HARVEY” to the phone number 90999.

Dozens of volunteers are leaving Monday for Southeast Texas.