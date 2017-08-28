Titans wide receiver Corey Davis battling back from injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One preseason game to go for the Tennessee Titans and Mike Mularkey said there was a “slim” chance we would see first-round pick Corey Davis.

The good news is that it sounds like he’s trending towards being available in the opener.

Mularkey said he would go thru the walk-through on Monday and they would see how he responds to it on Tuesday.

Even if he dresses, warms up, and doesn’t play on Thursday, it’s a step forward. Mularkey officially called it a “slim” chance he plays Thursday.

They need this guy on the field, unfortunately it’s going to take a few weeks to get him back up to speed and Mularkey knows it.

“Yeah, I think we would watch him. I don’t think you’d see him play an entire game. Again, he’ll have this week to get ready mentally and physically, hopefully get more reps every day. But then next week, we get an extra Monday practice which helps. He’ll get four good days of practice next week, I’m almost sure of that. I think Eric Decker will be the same. That will help to get the extra day in there,” the head coach said.

It’s not like bringing back a veteran either. Davis has practiced and looked good doing it, but we just saw what happened to Adoree Jackson in his first start and Davis will need to adapt some to the speed.

That’s exactly what Mularkey pointed to on Monday, saying, “There’s nothing like a game. Again, yesterday I can’t tell you how much teaching will come off of that tape in all three phases, good and bad. There’s just nothing like getting the rep in the game, there’s just nothing like it. You can’t replicate the speed out here of what’s going on. Again, he hasn’t had a problem in the limited practices that he’s practiced in but it’s not like a game.”

The Titans finish the preseason night in Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. in a game you will only see on News 2.