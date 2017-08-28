Thursday, see how communities are fighting back against criminals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crime is increasing in several communities across Middle Tennessee, and more and more, people are saying they’ve had enough.

We’re going to show you what those people are doing about it Thursday with News 2 CrimeTracker: Fighting Back.

In each newscast beginning at 4 a.m., we’ll have special reports on people and communities working to take control back from criminals.

We’ll also bring you a half-hour special Thursday night at 7 p.m., taking you inside your neighbors’ efforts to fight back.