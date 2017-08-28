Predators single-game tickets go on sale Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets starting Monday, August 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders already had access to purchase single-game tickets.

According to a release from the team, single-game tickets to eight premium games will only be available to fans that have purchased a season, half-season or mini ticket plan.

The 2016-2017 season was the first in franchise history to sell out all 41 home games.

The 2017-2018 regular season begins on October 5 in Boston against the Bruins.