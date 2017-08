NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot Monday night in North Nashville and suffered non-life threatening.

It happened in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street, not far from Ed Temple Blvd.

The victim was taken to Nashville General Hospital before police arrived to the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Further details aren’t yet known. Metro police are investigating.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.