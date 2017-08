NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering from a shooting after walking into a hospital Monday morning with a gunshot wound.

Metro police believe the 29-year-old was near the intersection of Slaydon Drive and Oakwood Avenue in East Nashville when he was shot.

According to police, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, and no description of the shooter was released.

No additional information was immediately released.