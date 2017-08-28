Kroger partners with the Red Cross to provide Harvey relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kroger and the American Red Cross are joining forces to provide aid to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Beginning Monday, Kroger customers in Middle and East Tennessee, Northern Alabama, and Southern Kentucky can add any amount they want to donate to their total purchase at checkout.

The amount of each donation will appear on the bottom of the customer’s receipt as a contribution to the Red Cross. The donation will be tax deductible.

All of the money collected by Kroger will be given to relief efforts. Kroger will also be making a corporate donation the relief fund.

