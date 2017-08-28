Health concerns linger as effects of Harvey remain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy rains associated with Hurricane Harvey could lead to some health issues for people in Southeast Texas.

“A lot of people use generators, and they don’t know how to use them properly,” said former ABC News Chief Medical Editor Dr. Richard Besser.

“If you don’t use a generator properly, the fumes and carbon dioxide could leak into your house. Every time there’s a big storm, people die needlessly.”

Dr. Besser recommends closing and sealing windows to keep carbon dioxide from leaking into the home.

Additional problems include standing water and driving through high water.

Dr. Besser is leading a health conference in Nashville about the role schools play in health for children.