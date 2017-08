NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were injured and one battled life-threatening injuries Sunday night after a crash in Antioch.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck near Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road just after 11:30 Sunday night, including a taxi.

One car flipped on its top and another impacted a pole.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the wreck.

No additional information was immediately released.