Former NFL player encourages donations to No Kid Hungry program

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former NFL receiver is helping keep children from going hungry with a special event in Franklin Monday afternoon.

The Backyard Burger location off Highway 96 near Interstate 65 will offer a free burger to anyone who makes a donation to the No Kid Hungry program on Monday.

Former NFL player Muhsin Muhammad will appear at that location between 1p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Diners at Backyard Burgers in Franklin will receive a coupon book in exchange for a donation throughout the month of September.