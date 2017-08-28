Fire contained to one apartment unit in Antioch complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters contained an apartment fire to one unit in Antioch Monday morning.

Dispatchers sent crews to the scene at an apartment complex at Hamilton Church Pike and Murfreesboro road just after 3 a.m.

Fire officials tell News 2 the sprinklers activated and residents were quickly evacuated from their building.

Some residents were allowed back in their home about an hour later.

No injuries were reported, and damage was contained to one unit.

No additional information was immediately released.