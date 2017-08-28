Critical care nurse from Nashville headed to Houston to help with Harvey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennesseans of all trades and professions are lending a hand to Houston, and on Monday night, a handful of local nurses will be headed south.

The sights from Houston are all too familiar for Nashvillians. Flooding from 2010 is still fresh in the mind of critical care nurse Allie Pillow.

“It’s all hands on deck, all the time. People don’t ask questions,” Pillow said. “You just do whatever you need to do.”

Pillow will soon be back near floodwater to spend a few weeks in Texas after volunteering through her work at Parallon.

“These ER nurses that are stuck down there, they have lost everything,” she said. “But they don’t know the actual devastation because they’re not able to leave the hospital.”

It’s a long road lay ahead for Pillow, who will soon fly from Nashville to Dallas, followed by a bus to Houston, followed by a boat ride to the hospital.

This is one of countless journeys made by nurses all over the country to Houston.

“I’ve never seen so many ER nurses that just immediately responded,” said Pillow. “It’s the nature of what I feel like of our profession is, we want to help others.”

Once on scene, Pillow is prepared for all that a natural disaster can bring.

“It’s not normal emergency care, it’s things like cholera, it’s things like tetanus,” said Pillow. “There’s so many things that are gonna be coming up.”

She told News 2 the trip may last anywhere from one to four weeks.

