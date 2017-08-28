Colonial Pipeline says service interrupted for Houston area amid Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (WKRN) – Colonial Pipeline says their system was affected in Houston by Tropical Storm Harvey and the flooding the hurricane brought to the region.

The company says they are responding to the impact caused in Houston and its surrounding areas, which includes Pasadena and Cedar Bayou.

Service has been interrupted until Colonial says it can assess the damage and make any necessary repairs.

All other facilities east of Houston are capable of receiving and moving product as supplies become available, the company said in a statement.

Further details on the pipeline weren’t immediately known. There’s no word if the disruption will affect other areas of the South.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Harvey continued to dump rain onto Houston and the surrounding areas, causing floodwater to rise as more and more people climbed to the roofs of their homes, pleading for help.

The nation’s fourth-largest city was still largely paralyzed by one of the largest downpours in U.S. history.

