Anheuser-Busch halts production to can water for Harvey victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brewing company Anheuser-Busch is about to deliver three truckloads of canned drinking water to help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The company said their brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, stops production a few times a year to prepare canned water for communities in times of need.

On Monday, the first truckload was delivered from Georgia to the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge, and two more are being sent to a Red Cross facility in Arlington, Texas, in the next few days.

Anheuser-Busch says the emergency drinking water was already canned and ready to be shipped to help with disaster relief when Red Cross issued an urgent need for water.

According to a press release, the company has three facilities in Houston: one large brewery, its craft partner Karbach, and the Longhorn glass bottle facility. The three facilities together have approximately 1,100 employees, who are all safe.

News 2 is also once again launching Operation Helping Hand with the American Red Cross to provide disaster relief for the residents affected by flooding in Texas. Click here to donate.

Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Harvey.