News 2’s Nikki Burdine to emcee HeartWalk on Sept. 9 in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Hundreds of people are expected to join the American Heart Association’s “Healthy For Good” Heart Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9.

News 2 is sponsoring the HeartWalk, which takes place in Rutherford County, starting at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, at 1800 Medical Center Pkwy. in Murfreesboro.

Come out and meet Good Morning Nashville anchor, Nikki Burdine, who will emcee the event.

“I’m so excited to be involved with the Rutherford Heart Walk,” said Burdine. “Heart health is something that affects all of us, and if we can make a difference in the life of just one person, this event will be a success. But I know the way Rutherford County cares, this walk will help so many people. So, bring your friends, family and your kicks and join me for this special event!”

This is a non-competitive 3-mile walk, with a 1-mile survivor route.

There are also fitness demonstrations, health screenings, CPR training and a Kids Zone, starting at 8 a.m.

Individuals, teams and companies can sign up in advance at RutherfordHeartWalk.org. The American Heart Association hopes to raise more the $145,000 to fight heart disease and stroke.

“The ‘Healthy For Good’ Heart Walk is a fun way to invest in your health and that of future generations, while honoring those who have been impacted by heart disease, stroke and congenital heart defects,” said Dr. Jeffrey Woods, Rutherford Heart Walk chair and CEO at TrustPoint Hospital. “Heartwalking is more than raising money for the cause or going for a walk, it’s an ongoing, personal commitment to move more by taking small, consistent steps to being Healthy For Good.”

The ‘Healthy for Good’ campaign is designed to help create lasting change in your health and your life. It focuses on four core principles: Eat smart. Add color, Move more, Be well.

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week for adults and 60 minutes of physical activity per day for children.