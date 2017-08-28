AG Jeff Sessions speaks at National Fraternal Order of Police conference in Nashville

News 2 will livestream Jeff Sessions’ speech. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Nashville Monday to speak at the National Fraternal Order of Police conference.

The yearly event is being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. It’s the first since the 1970s that the event has been held in Nashville.

“It’s great to bring all of our friends to the city and show them what Nashville has to offer. We’re happy to welcome them to happy to show them what Nashville has to offer since 1975 and how much it’s changed,” said Nashville FOP President James Smallwood.

Law enforcement officers from all across the country will attend the event to talk about trends and learning tools.