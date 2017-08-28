2 men arrested after $120K worth of crystal meth found in fire extinguisher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested two men after $120,000 worth of crystal meth was found inside a fire extinguisher.

Authorities say the two men were charged after the drugs were found inside a car allegedly belonging to Eustorgio Leal, 62, and Juan Rodriguez Jr, 21.

According to Metro police, Leal and Rodriguez traveled to Nashville where they planned to sell the meth, which weighed 12 pounds.

They were taken into custody after they stopped at an East Nashville parking lot.

Both men, from Texas, were arrested on drug conspiracy charges. They are jailed in lieu of $750,000 bond each.

Metro police meth bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Eustorgio Leal (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Juan Rodriguez Jr (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)