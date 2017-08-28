2 injured in apparent attempted murder in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting call in Murfreesboro turned into the scene of an attempted murder last Friday night.

Murfreesboro police say officers were called to Wenlon Drive, just a few blocks from Middle Tennessee State University’s campus.

Police found one victim laying in the back yard of the complex and later realized there was a second victim.

Sgt. Kyle Evans from the police department told News 2 the scene was very chaotic.

“There were many individuals involved in physical altercations. One of our patrol ars was struck by someone else responding to the scene, a [citizen], so there was a lot of stuff going on while all of this was being sorted out,” he said.

Both shooting victims were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. An update on their conditions was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.