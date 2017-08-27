Titans Rishard Matthews honored by Air Force before Sunday game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews was presented a flag from Master Sergeant Trey Clark before the game Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The visitor came from Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico, where Matthews went to high school.

After three airmen from the base were lost in Afghanistan, Matthews, who had lost his brother Christopher Ruiz in a separate incident in Afghanistan, reached out to the base offering his condolences.

Sunday Master Sergeant Clark visited Nashville to say thank you and present Matthews with a plaque.

Matthews was a clearly surprised and flattered Titan.