Tennessee mom looks to change law after son killed in crash with semi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – A local mother is working to make sure her son’s death, which was a result of an accident with an 18-wheeler, is not in vain.

Bright and early Monday morning, Laurie and Randy Higginbotham are headed to Washington D.C. to talk trucking safety.

They’ll spend the next several days in round table discussions with trucking and insurance industry leaders.

According to the Truck Safety Coalition, 4,000 people are killed in truck crashes each year.

Laurie Higginbotham’s son Michael was one of those unfortunate fatalities in 2014 when he ran into an 18-wheeler making an illegal u-turn at Walnut Grove and Yates.

The Higginbothams are now working to get trucking companies, truck manufactures, and insurance companies to make safety side safety panels called “under rights” standard on all 18-wheeler.

Tests have shown they have saved lives.

“For me it’s heartbreaking that there is a mechanism that could save lives, that could have saved Michael’s life, and that he would be here with us doing all the things enjoyed doing,” said Lauri Higginbotham.

Higginbotham says she’s learned Congressman Steve Cohen is working on legislation to make side under rights mandatory as are other law makers in D.C.

She says it takes everybody to be involved to save lives.