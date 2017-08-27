Player dismissed from Murray State football team for off campus incident

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – The Murray State athletic department was informed today of an off-campus incident that occurred on Friday, August 25 that allegedly involved sophomore running back Mareio McGraw, 19.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and the legal process will take its course as it relates to this alleged incident,” said Director of Athletics Allen Ward. “However, based on the information we have been provided, we believe the matter warrants dismissing Mareio from the team for violating both department policy and team rules.”

“As with all discipline and legal matters, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and evaluate additional information as it becomes available from local law enforcement who are handling the investigation,” stated Ward.

Murray State University and the Department of Athletics had no further comment.