PHOTOS: Titans vs Bears, Aug. 27

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) passes behind the blocking of tackle Charles Leno (72) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles away from Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (74) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, left, is sacked for a 13-yard loss by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Willie Young (97) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota gets up after being sacked for a 13-yard loss in the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks for a receiver as running back Jordan Howard (24) blocks Tennessee Titans cornerback Brice McCain (23) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Chicago Bears linebacker Dan Skuta (57) hangs onto Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) in the second half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan (26), inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) and defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) raise their fists after the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football preseason game between the Titans and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)