PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey

A truck pushes through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Friends Franklin Halloween, 16, left, and Deleon Gambel, 14, make their way through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey while checking on neighbors in their apartment complex in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Julius Verret, 14, floats in street flooding in Lake Charles, La., as the city is receiving heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The storm came ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast as a category four hurricane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A rescue worker carries two dogs to safety after evacuating their family from floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Residents are helped from a boat after being rescued from their flooded homes from Tropical Storm Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Roofers repair damage after a tornado from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A man looks at boats damaged by Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Lavaca, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris from her family business destroyed by Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Katy, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A man walks through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey as he evacuates his home on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A coin laundry lost it's roof and portions of walls in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(Courtesy: United States National Guard)