PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25, 2017, causing catastrophic flooding in the greater Houston area.

Hurricane Harvey