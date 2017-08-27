Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday August 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Sunday!

All week there have been deals at more than 50 restaurants around town and today is the last day to take advantage of it.

It’s Nashville Originals Restaurant Week!

This is a great time to take a break from the back to school routine and get the family out to eat.

Some of the restaurants included are big names like Pucketts, Urban Grub and Smokin’ Thighs.

And this month’s Flea Market is almost over at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Today their hours are from 7am to 4pm and remember it is $5 to park.

You’re running out of days to catch our Nashville Sounds in action this season.

This is their last weekend at home! They are in a series right now with the Round Top Express.

Tickets are starting as low as $17 so grab one and get there for first pitch at 6:35pm.